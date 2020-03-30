Health Department announces 16 confirmed cases and two deaths

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 for the county as well as one new death.

Officials said on Sunday, IDPH confirmed that a patient in his 90s was being treated at HSHS St. John’s Hospital tested positive for the virus. He had been taken to the hospital’s emergency department on Friday. The man died in hospice care later Sunday night.

The total number of cases in the county is 16, including two deaths. Officials said currently, three of the confirmed cases are hospitalized at the Memorial Medical Center. The center has nine patients currently under investigation. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has eight inpatients currently under investigation as well.