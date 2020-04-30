Breaking News
2 men arrested in woman’s murder
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Health department announces 12th COVID-19 death

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced a 12th resident has died from COVID-19 in the county.

In a release, they said the patient was a man in his 60s who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living facility.

Health department officials are asking the community to continue to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. That means staying home as much as you can, maintaining social distancing if you do have to go out, wear a mask,thoroughly and frequently wash your hands, and self-monitor your health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.