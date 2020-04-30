Health department announces 12th COVID-19 death

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced a 12th resident has died from COVID-19 in the county.

In a release, they said the patient was a man in his 60s who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living facility.

Health department officials are asking the community to continue to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. That means staying home as much as you can, maintaining social distancing if you do have to go out, wear a mask,thoroughly and frequently wash your hands, and self-monitor your health.