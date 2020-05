MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communications Team (JCCT) announced the 16th COVID-19 death in the county.

They said the patient was a man in his 70s who was living at the Fair Havens Senior Living facility.

This infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

In addition to the man’s death, officials said there was one new COVID-19 case in Macon County. In total, there are 146 confirmed cases in the county.