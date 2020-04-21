Health centers monitor when they can start performing elective surgeries

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)—Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center says they have not done an elective surgery since mid-March. Staff is monitoring the situation closely to determine when they can start again.

Things like knee replacement, hip replacement, shoulder repairs, and a lot of ear, nose and throat surgeries still aren’t happening. This decision was made to free up beds for patients who may have COVID-19 and to preserve personal protective equipment for medical workers.

For now surgeries are only done for patients who would be harmed if they didn’t get them done. ​ ​ The Director of Public Relations and Marketing says they don’t have a specific time-frame for starting them again. They are keeping in touch with patients and the community to let them know when they are able to reschedule.​