ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Zone Gym has been served a cease and desist notice by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District after they attempted to reopen.

The gym said they were planning opening Wednesday morning. However, because of the governor’s executive order, the CUPHD issued a notice requiring them “to cease all activities.”

The notice said if they did not comply with the executive order, the gym could could be forced to close or have other consequences.