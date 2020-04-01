Groups urges Pritzker to help diabetes patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Another group representing an at-risk population is reaching out to Governor Pritzker for help during the pandemic.

The American Diabetes Association sent a letter to the governor urging him to look out for people living with diabetes. The group wants Prtizker to bring co-payments for insulin down to zero. As people with underlying conditions often have higher risks for severe cases of the novel coronavirus, the association’s leader said they will need access to health care.

“Not only will people lose their jobs but they’ll lose their insurance. That’s one of the reasons why we are pushing very hard for continuity of coverage for anyone living with diabetes that loses their job during this emergency pandemic, COVID-19 space we find ourselves in.” American Diabetes Association CEO Tracey D. Brown said.

While the group sent the letter out to governors in all 50 states, Brown said they are optimistic about Illinois because of the Pritzker’s support of capping co-payments at 100 dollars last year.