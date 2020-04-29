Grant helps small businesses fighting effects of COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials said grant money is now available to support small businesses practicing layoff aversion activities.

Officials said businesses are supposed to use the money to mitigate layoffs and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funding ranges from $5,000-50,000 per employer or physical location. In order to get the grant money, businesses must document COVID-19 impacts and the associated layoff risk factors.

The grant program is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor under the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. Officials said all funded projects must produce measurable outcomes including number of jobs saved, estimated annual wages saved, etc.

For more information about this grant program, call the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission at (217) 328-3313.