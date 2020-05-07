Governor: State fairs unlikely this summer

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker said in his Daily Briefing Wednesday that it is unlikely that both the Du Quoin and Springfield State Fairs will take place this summer.

Earlier this week, the State Fair started sending letters of intent to vendors asking if they will be back this August, but now there might not be a fair to return to.

The Department of Agriculture released a statement after the Governor’s latest comments.

“The health and safety of fair-goers remains our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health. As the Governor has said, large events like the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs are unfortunately not likely to happen in the near future. While a final decision has yet to be made regarding our 2020 state fairs, we will continue to evaluate with the Governor and IDPH and keep Illinoisans updated on any new developments.”