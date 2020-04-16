Governor announces more COVID-19 testing opportunities

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker used Thursday’s press conference to talk about opportunities for COVID-19 testing in the state and other efforts within the region.

He said machines they had concerns about earlier are now up and running effectively. Because of this, the governor said they can run thousands of more tests per day.

The governor said over the last month, they have had difficulty obtaining raw materials for specimens. Now, the state has enough viral transport mediums and swabs to support labs across the state,which he said means more specimens can be taken for testing. He said if labs are in need of materials like swabs, they should request them through their local emergency management agency who will provide them.

Pritzker said since more specimens can be collected, the state now needs more locations for testing. “It’s a great place to be,” said the governor, referring to being able to expand the number of tests taken. The state is now utilizing a health care network to launch new testing sites and laboratories. Recently, they opened a location in Markham. He said there will be more sites announced in the coming days. A list of those sites can be found online.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health said new research shows the day a patient starts feeling symptoms and a day or two before are when those patients could be the most contagious. “This is why widespread testing is so important,” said Ezike. “We need to know who may be infected as soon as we can, before they come into contact with many other people, especially the most vulnerable.” She said there are different kinds of tests such as a virologic test with a nasal swab. Now, she said because these tests are considered “point-in-time” tests, you could test negative one day, but that doesn’t mean you are immune. She said you could take the test a day later and become positive.

She mentioned the state is looking at antibody tests which focus on the antibodies in the immune system. “We are looking for who has those antibodies before we can open the state and return to work.” These efforts come as the state reported the most amount of COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour-period on Thursday. The number of new deaths as of Thursday was 125, bringing the total to 1,072 statewide.

Another initiative Governor Pritzker mentioned was a multi-state initiative between Illinois and regional states like Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky. He said they are committing to work closely as a region to reopen their economies with a “fact-based, data-driven approach.” He continued to say each state will share their own plans but “with shared priorities” such as widespread testing, the ability to hold down infection and hospitalization rates and healthcare capacity to handle possible resurgence.