Governor activates additional National Guard members for COVID-19 efforts

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker has activated about 80 additional Illinois National Guard members to help with COVID-19 efforts around the state.

Of those 80, about 10 soldiers are from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team based out of Urbana. Those medically trained soldiers will be sent to the Sheridan Correctional Facility in Sheridan, Ill. They will give help the Illinois Department of Corrections’ health professional at the prison by giving health screenings to inmates.

The Sullivan-based 634th Brigade Support Battalion Unit Ministry Team, which consists of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist, has been sent to provide religious support to mortuary assistance teams.

About 20 Illinois National Guard members will conduct logistical support missions at hotels in Schaumburg, Springfield and Mount Vernon. Those hotels are being established as alternate housing facilities. Officials said these facilities will help when healthcare providers determine that an individual should self-quarantine, but that person does not have the necessary housing to quarantine from others.

In addition, 40 members of the Illinois National Guard will be manning the Harwood Heights Community Testing site in Chicago and the McLean Count Community Testing site in Bloomington. A testing site in Markham is scheduled to open Tuesday. Officials said this site will provide between 250-500 COVID-19 tests every day.

“The men and women in our National Guard have been tasked with many challenging missions in this fight against a deadly virus,” said Brig. Gen Richard Neely, Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “I’m confident in their abilities, resilience and strength.” In total, about 650 Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen will be stationed in several other areas around the state to help with the COVID-19 response efforts.