Giggles makes changes to serve customers’ needs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One Macon County store is in the business of selling toys, novelty gifts and other goodies but now they are also selling another item.

Giggles on Merchant is know for their unique gifts and another good they are selling is face masks. Owner Chrissy Spurlock said they are buying masks from several companies. One is Wisconsin-based Baby Jack & Company. Spurlock said they usually buy their baby blankets from Baby Jack, but now the company has shifted gears by using their blanket material to make masks.

Courtesy: Giggles Facebook Page- Users show off masks from Baby Jack & Company. The business switched over from making baby blankets to making face masks.

Spurlock said she bought around 150 adult masks from Baby Jack. She also bought adult and children’s masks from two other companies, Celeste Clothing and Active Pro. Spurlock said they will be selling them for under $10.

This is not the only change Giggles has seen during the pandemic. During their Easter sales, Spurlock said employees became “personal shoppers” for parents looking for Easter baskets. She said they would get calls for personalizing baskets with children’s names on them and then ask what items they had to fill them. Spurlock would put together a basket, send a picture to the client for approval and then have it ready for curbside or delivery. She said parents were happy they were able to get baskets for their children without having to make another trip to the store.

Courtesy: Giggles Facebook – Personalized Easter baskets line the floor of Giggles ready for pick-up.

Easter is not the only time Giggles is doing the shopping for customers. Spurlock said she had a client looking for an engagement gift and she found something in stock, sent a picture for approval and got it ready to go out the door.

Spurlock said she comes into the store around three times a week right now. If you have something in mind that you want to buy, all you have to do is call or message them on Facebook or Instagram. They can look at what is in stock and arrange for delivery or curbside pick-up.

Now, if it is a Giggles cookie you are looking for, the shop is taking orders throughout the week. You can then pick them up on Saturdays.

Spurlock said while sales are down right now, they are using these different changes to continue to serve their customers. She also said if you do not have something in mind you want to buy, you can always buy a gift card to use at a another time. You can buy those on their website.