Getting through quarantine one dish at a time

CHAMPAIGN,Ill. (WCIA) — We all have different ways of coping with quarantine. For one woman, it is crafting culinary creations.

Ashley Morgan said she has been keeping occupied by whipping up chef-quality meals. She has made home-cooked meals such as Filet Mignon, surf & turf and pan-seared scallops…not to mention desserts like Creme Brulee.

Before this, she did not have any kind of formal training or past culinary experience herself, but she took her inspiration from her family. “My dad…he was trained as a gourmet chef. So growing up, him and my mom always made great meals for us for dinner. So I was thinking what better time than now to start learning how to cook like them and make it presentable as they always have.” She said the sauces she has been using come from common ingredients you might already have in your fridge. So, if you want to try your hand, you might be able to come up with something fancier than you would think.