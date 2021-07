SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You probably never pictured getting vaccinated at a concert. But that is exactly what is happening in Springfield.

Every week, dozens of people head to the Y Block Downtown to listen to music. Thursday, you can get Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer shot. Fewer people are going to get their vaccines, so organizers are trying to bring it to them.

The clinic will run every week during the rest of the Levitt Concert Series.