Four more residents of The Villas Senior Care Community die from COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Department of Public Health officials said four more residents of The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman have died from COVID-19.

They said the patients were three women in their 80s and a man in his 70s. Additionally, a three women in their 70s and 90s, all Villas residents, were newly-diagnosed with the virus.

Officials said there are a total of 104 cases, including 19 deaths, associated with The Villas.

In Sangamon County, health department officials said there are 11 new cases in the county. That brings the total number of cases to 259, including 23 deaths.