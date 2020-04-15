Following new measures while working with the public

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You may be surprised to see construction workers still hammering away on big projects. The City of Champaign wants you to know they are making sure workers and City inspectors are staying safe.

Randy Smith with the Champaign Fire Department said that includes new measures taken before, during and after each day of work. A lot of it looks similar to what you have already seen and heard about, implementing social distancing, wearing PPE, washing hands frequently and making sure employees are symptom free before showing up for work.

“Internally we’ve talked about what you do when you get home. We don’t want their work boots going inside their houses. It’s taking those steps proactively that seem to be having the biggest effect on keeping our staff safe,” said Smith. He said it is also about keeping the public safe and practicing social distancing if you see people out working.

Other public works organizations like Illinois American Water are urging customers to call their hotline to ask questions and avoid going up and talking to a field crew in person.