MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communications Team has reported five new COVID-19 cases.

They said there are a total of 132 confirmed cases in Macon County, including 14 deaths.

Infographic from the Macon County Health Department reflects COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Health officials are asking the community to continue to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. These include staying home as often as possible; thoroughly & frequently washing your hands; using a mask in public; and self-monitoring your health at every opportunity.