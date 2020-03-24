First positive COVID-19 case in Morgan County

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– An 84-year-old man is in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Morgan County Department of Public Health and Memorial Health System confirmed the man from rural Morgan County is currently in isolation at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He tested positive for the illness on Saturday. This is the first known case of the novel coronavirus in the county.

The county health department said they are working with the state’s department of public health to begin a contact investigation looking into who the man may have been in contact with before his diagnosis.