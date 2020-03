JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– An 84-year-old from rural Morgan County who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The county’s Coroner’s Office, Office of Emergency Management and Department of Public Health confirm the man passed away at 12:42 Monday afternoon at Passavant Hospital.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual and the hospital staff who cared for him,” said Coroner Marcy Patterson.

The man tested positive for the illness five days ago on March 25th.