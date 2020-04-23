Farmers markets make changes prior to opening next month

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the Champaign-Urbana Farmer’s Markets from planning to open next month.

Organizers for Urbana’s Market at the Square and Champaign worked with the health department to create guidelines for vendors and customers. There is a long list of rules. Some include social distancing of six feet separation between customers and vendor booths. No children will be allowed. There will be no seating or options to gather in groups.

Only food will be sold and online ordering and curbside pick-up will be available. There will only be one entrance and one exit.

Urbana’s Market at the Square is scheduled to begin May 2. The Champaign Farmers Market starts May 19.