Families concerned about loved ones at Fair Havens during COVID-19 outbreak

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Family members of residents at one Macon County nursing home are outraged after they said there has been lapses in information, misinformation and lies regarding the facility’s COVID-19 outbreak.

More than half of Macon County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases came from Fair Havens Senior Living. Five people in that home have died.

Fair Havens Senior Living is home for Kristin Black’s brother. So when she heard there were confirmed COVID-19 cases from a third party, she demanded answers. “At this point I’m about frantically insane, and I call the administrator. He finally returns my calls, and asks me what he can do to relieve my fears, basically there’s nothing going on like I’m an alarmist,” said Black. She said the next day, the first death was reported along with several other cases. Then her brother was diagnosed. “My brother got deathly ill, had seizures, vomited for over a week, but he is recovering. He’s only 47,” she said.

Another woman said her grandmother, also a resident, passed away. She was never a confirmed case, but she was experiencing similar symptoms as COVID-19. But she didn’t feel comfortable sharing her name or image because of what happened when she tried to speak up before. “I received several, I mean numerous messages via Facebook, a friend request, and/or message request being called a liar. I was a pot-stirrer.” Just like Black, she was only seeking solutions. “I realize it’s a Medicaid facility, they struggle as it is. So this has totally overwhelmed them. I don’t completely say this is the facility’s fault or the CNAs. The lying and the covering it up is their fault,” she said.

Black said she was assured the public health department will be coming in to help Fair Havens deal with this outbreak. But she just hopes it is not too little too late. “I’m definitely going to do everything I can to get my brother out of there the minute that it’s lifted.”

WCIA reached out to the director of nursing at Fair Havens Senior Living. We asked them for a comment addressing the concerns of family members and pictures depicting employees not demonstrating proper use of PPE. They gave us a statement saying: