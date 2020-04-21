Fair Havens to receive 300 COVID-19 testing kits

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Fair Havens Senior Living will get 300 testing kits for the facility to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pritzker Administration made the decision Monday. This comes after nine facility residents died from the virus. Officials said these tests will allow the county health department to “identify and isolate carriers, which is the first step in halting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the facility and Decatur community.” Macon County Health Department officials said there are 36 cases connected to the facility, including the nine deaths.