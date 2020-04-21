1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 33,059 total COVID-19 cases, including 1,468 deaths in Illinois Live Coronavirus Tracker

Fair Havens to receive 300 COVID-19 testing kits

Health
Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Fair Havens Senior Living will get 300 testing kits for the facility to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pritzker Administration made the decision Monday. This comes after nine facility residents died from the virus. Officials said these tests will allow the county health department to “identify and isolate carriers, which is the first step in halting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the facility and Decatur community.” Macon County Health Department officials said there are 36 cases connected to the facility, including the nine deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.