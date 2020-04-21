Expert shares advice for graduating seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Seniors in college and high school may face some difficulties trying to transition into the workforce after graduating this spring. Many young people opt to work in the food, retail, leisure or hospitality sectors where many businesses are not open or hiring because of the stay-at-home order. We spoke to a professor of accountancy who encourages students to look into careers in industries that are flourishing in spite of the circumstances.

“There will be sectors of the economy that will need a lot of people to bring us out : infrastructure development, construction; those are the kinds of things, perhaps, they should start veering towards in preparation of the summer,” said Som Bhattacharya of UIS.

Bhattacharya said students should also consider beginning college coursework in the summer rather than fall to allow them to adjust to the workload. He also recommends that every student uses their time in quarantine to read the CARES Act to find out what kind of aid is available for them.