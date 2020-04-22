Expanded testing coincides with highest number of COVID-19 case increases

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A day after Gov. JB Pritzker suggested it could take until mid-May for the state to reach its “peak” number of COVID-19 cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the largest number of new coronavirus cases confirmed within a 24-hour period.

As of Wednesday, IDPH officials confirmed 2,049 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 35,108 across 96 counties.

That number also coincides with the state’s highest number of administered tests over a 24-hour period, Pritzker said, which, while still shy of the state’s ultimate goal of 10,000 per day, clocked in at 9,349.

“We’re starting to see some success,” he said. “You’ve seen other days where we were in the 7000’s and almost 8,000’s — this is the first day at the 9,000(-test) level. I want many more tests in the state, so you shouldn’t be surprised if that testing number continues to go up.”

In addition to expanding COVID-19 testing across the state — including at nursing homes and a newly-announced drive-through site in Rockford — Pritzker said state officials have “lowered the bar” to get a test.

It “used to be you had to have a doctor’s order — now you don’t need a doctor’s order,” he said.

State officials also on Wednesday reported a rough number of COVID-19 positive cases from healthcare workers, with IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike saying “more than 2,500” such workers have tested positive for the virus.

Eight coronavirus deaths have also been associated with health care workers, she said.

Pritzker again on Wednesday declined to detail the specifics of a plan to modify the state’s Stay-At-Home order should he extend portions of it past its April 30 expiration date, but said he plans to share the epidemiological models and data he’s been using to guide his decision-making.

Medical experts have advised the governor that it is not prudent to lift all restrictions in the Stay-At-Home order until 14 days after the state reaches its “peak” number of cases.

Prtizker has suggested multiple times that some portions of the Stay-At-Home order could roll over into May, since, he said, the state has yet to reach its peak — the estimated date of which has changed from a projection around April 12 to sometime “in mid-May.”

When asked which models and projections he’s relied on, Pritzker said he plans to publicly share that information during Thursday’s news conference.

“I think one of the things that maybe isn’t widely-understood is these models are changing literally every day,” he said. “There’s nothing exact about these models and it’s really important for people to understand that I’m estimating. The purpose for estimating isn’t so much so that we know exactly what date you might peak — that’s not the purpose of the models. The purpose of the models, from my perspective, is to understand what the capacity needs will be for us in our hospitals, among our healthcare workers to treat people who might get COVID-19 on those dates (and) where we might have a very high infection rate and a need for more hospital beds.”