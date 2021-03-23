Eisenhower High School to not participate in spring football season

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said Eisenhower High School will not participate in the spring football season.

In a written statement from the District, officials said the decision was made for a few reasons. “Our program did not have a sufficient number of student-athletes available to participate to overcome issues arising from the COVID protocols, IHSA practice requirements, and academic eligibility.”

The District said they understood the situation was not “ideal for those who are committed to our football program…” They went on to say they will continue to look forward and prepare for the fall season.