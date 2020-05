GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre announced they will be reopening.

On Facebook, officials with the drive-in said they were given the “green light” from the state to reopen. However, they said they will have to operate under strict guidelines while the stay-at-home order is in effect.

Officials said they are reopening on Friday, May 8. This is their 66th season.