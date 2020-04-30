DPS postpones graduation; makes plans for virtual celebration

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials announced they are postponed their traditional in-person graduation ceremonies for Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau said they are postponing the ceremonies until July 25. He said the district hopes they will be able to hold the ceremonies at that time, but are waiting on guidance from the state.

Fregeau said they were planning on holding a drive-through celebration for graduates, but on Wednesday the Illinois State Board of Education sent guidance saying all graduation celebrations before the end of the school year must be held virtually. So, Fregeau said the district is now planning a virtual celebration for late May. He said they are still making plans for this and will have more information once it is finalized.

When it comes to 8th grade promotion ceremonies, Fregeau said each school is planning virtual ways to recognizer those students. “But for all events and celebrations, we must continue to express the importance of staying home and social distancing to protect the health and safety of all our students, staff, family, and community,” said Fregeau.