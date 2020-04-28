DPS launching online registration for returning students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools said they are launching online registration for students returning for the 2020-2021 school year.

They said this is the first time they have ever done something like this. “This is a project we’ve had in the works for several months now,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau. “But the COVID-19 health crisis has made it more important than ever before that we shift from in-person to digital school registration.” Online registration will be the primary way of registration for families with returning students.

Online registration opens on Friday for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students who did not attend DPS schools or programs will still need to be registered in person. Those registration dates will be announced later when they are scheduled in the summer.

There will be more information passed along in the coming days regarding how to register online. However, Fregeau said the first step is to make sure you are able to sign in to Skyward Family Access. You can find a link to the website on the DPS website. If you have never accessed Skyward before and need usernames or passwords, please contact your child’s school.