DPS celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — National School Lunch Hero Day is on Friday and Decatur Public Schools is celebrating by honoring those who make sure kids are fed during the pandemic.

The day of recognition gives people a chance to thank those who make sure students get healthy meals during the day. In a release, school officials said Aramark’s nutrition staff have delivered more than 65,000 meals to DPS students while the schools have been closed.

The district is inviting students and their families to show their appreciation when they pick up their meals by making thank you cards; designing posters; having students dressed up as their favorite superhero; and decorating cars for meal pick-up.

