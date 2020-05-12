DMH ExpressCare East closes respiratory screening clinic

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The respiratory screening clinic at Decatur Memorial Hospital’s ExpressCare East closed on Friday.

Officials said the clinic opened March 19. Now, the clinic at 4455 U.S. Route 36 East will only serve patients needing COVID-19 testing “as they prepare for surgical procedures at Decatur Memorial Hospital.” Jay Roszhart, president of Memorial Helath System’s Ambulatory Group said the decision to close the respiratory clinic came as COVID-19 testing became more available in the Decatur area.

Patients with respiratory symptoms like cough, chest congestion, sore throat, difficulty breathing and fever can still get screened and evaluated by calling (217) 876-1200. Callers needing a COVID-19 test will be referred to Crossing Healthcare at 320 E. Central Avenue.

Decatur Memorial Hospital ExpressCare North (3131 N. Water Street) is still open to serve patients on a walk-in basis.