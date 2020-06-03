District remembers teen drowning victim

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA)– One community in Central Illinois is remembering a high school senior who passed away. The coroner confirmed 18-year-old Devon Mikuleza drowned in a pond last night. He recently graduated from Rochester High School.

Family and friends in Rochester are remembering Mikuleza. Rochester Schools Superintendent Dan Cox said he just graduated Memorial Day weekend. Making today all the more sad for his classmates and friends.

“It’s a sad day here at Rochester Schools. This has been a tragic accident that resulted in the loss of one of our own,” said Superintendent Dan Cox.

“This loss affects everyone in our school family but it also affects everyone in the Rochester community. We’re doing everything we can to help in the healing process and we appreciate the support we’ve had for our community,” Cox said. “Yes, it’s challenging to get together in an environment where we are trying to maintain distance and safety but we are not letting that change the fact that we are going to take care of each other. We are in this together and we are going to get through this together.”

Mikuleza’s family is collecting donations to pay for his funeral. You can donate here.

The Sangamon County Coroner said Mikuleza drowned in a pond Monday night. His death comes less than a week after the coroner’s office found the body of man they believe drowned in the Sangamon River.

Sangamon County Rescue Squad’s Chief said it is unusual to see drownings happening back to back in the area but he is urging people to stay safe as the weather gets warmer.

Rescue personnel said if your are going to be out near or in any natural body of water, wearing a life jacket is a must.