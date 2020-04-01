District gets ready for iPad distribution for remote learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools is making sure their students are ready for remote learning.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau said each student in the district has been assigned an iPad. Those will be available for pick-up from specific schools starting Friday. Each school will have two days for families to pick up the devices. Principals will reach out to families to let them know when those can be picked up.

Fregeau also said the district understands some families do not have access to internet at home. So, they are establishing a hotline to help families find available internet options. That information will be available by Friday.

Students will continue to use their self-guided activity packets as iPads are distributed through the next week. A new series of packets are now available online. Students will use these until remote learning with each classroom teacher begins. Printed versions will also be available on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Grab and Go meal sites: