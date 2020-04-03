District encourages parents to get involved in remote learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials are encouraging parents to get involved with their students remote learning and giving them resources to help them with internet options.

“A we gear up to move into a new phase of remote learning, we want to remind parents, guardians and caregivers that you have a role to play as well,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau. He continued to say the district and parents are entering the “uncharted waters together.” So, the district is giving parents some tips to help them support their kids while they learn at home.

First, they said to encourage students to check their assigned work and lessons daily. Then, parents should review all work that is assigned to the child and talk to them about their work every day.

Parents are also asked to set “sensible time limits” for technology use. If your student does not have digital access, you should contact your school’s principal to ask for non-digital work. You can also call the Internet Assistance Hotline at (217) 362-3060 to find available internet options that work for your family. District officials said if you have to leave a message, a DPS staff member will reach out within 24 hours.