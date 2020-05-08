District announces dates for virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools announced the dates for both their virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies.

Officials with the district said they will have a virtual graduation for MacArthur and Eisenhower High School seniors. MacArthur will have their ceremony on May 23 at noon and Eisenhower will have theirs on May 24 at noon. Both will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.

Additionally, an in-person graduation ceremony is scheduled for July 25 at both schools. They will have a drive-through option set up as a back up.