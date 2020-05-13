Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater postpones shows

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater said because of current restrictions on large crowds, they are looking to reschedule original May and June shows.

Amphitheater officials made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. They said they are working to reschedule the shows to later in their operating season.

Officials said if a show is canceled, “credit will be issued to the original account used to purchase tickets.” Any other questions can be emailed to amp@decparks.com