Dentists operating under emergency-only basis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– For many, dental care is another service that will have to wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic settles down.

This week, the Illinois State Dental Society revised it’s guidance for dentist about practicing this month. Back on March 15th, the organization recommended dental offices reduce and postpone elective surgeries, treatments and visits until further notice. In a press release, the group recommended to end all in-person treatments and only allow emergency dental treatment right now.

The group said they are following guidance from the American Dental Association and decided to update their recommendations after it became clear that the outbreak may last longer than their original March 31st end date for the initial suggestions to reduce appointments.

The organization is encouraging dentist who cannot operate right now but have proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to consider donating it to hospitals to help during the health crisis.