SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said opioid overdose deaths are increasing during the pandemic. That is why the DEA is hosting its 20th Drug Take Back Day this weekend in Sangamon County.

It is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Department of Public Health. The Sangamon County sheriff said you can drop off unused prescription medication there. They are also accepting vaping devices and cartridges.

Last year, the DEA took in nearly 500 tons of unwanted drugs.