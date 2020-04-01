Daycares look to help parents

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Many parents are working from home nowadays, which means they might not need child care. But parents who have to keep going into work might be scrambling to find a daycare, since many have had to close their doors.

“So I applied for the emergency license, hoping to help as many people as I possibly could,” said Angela Pearson. She runs Learning Zone Early Development Center in Mattoon. She is one of the only daycare providers in the area that can help.”We’ve been serving between 15 and 20 children a day. And the parents tell me on a daily basis how thankful they are that we are doing this service for them.”

Peason said their cleaning policy is spotless. Their kids are probably getting as familiar with basic hygiene as they are with their ABCs. “Children are getting their hands washed every 30 minutes,” said Pearson. She has even more up her sleeve to make sure parents have as little to worry about as possible.

“We have even been contemplating doing a pickup service out front for parents so they don’t even have to come within the center,” said Pearson. So as much as she feels satisfied to help parents who are considered essential employees, she hopes everyone sees the service she is providing as equally essential. “I’ve had my thoughts of ‘is this the right thing to go ahead and do this? But I really really feel that the parents need it, so I feel like we’re doing the best that we can.”