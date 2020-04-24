DACC to hold a virtual graduation ceremony

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College will be holding a virtual commencement.

This comes as college officials were hoping to hold a traditional ceremony, even if delayed by several weeks. However, they said with Governor Pritzker’s extension of the stay-at-home order, they are moving forward with the virtual ceremony. It will be held via YouTube on May 22 at 7 p.m. The ceremony is open to graduates completing their degrees in Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020.

“We were looking later and later in the year for an acceptable date,” said Stacy Ehmen, Vice President of Student Affairs. “Some of our graduates will be transferring in the fall and wouldn’t be here by the time we could hold a traditional ceremony.” She continued to say it was more important to celebrate with everyone online to “experience the joy of their achievements.”

There will still be speakers, graduates with a 4.0 GPA will be featured and an Honorary Degree will be presented to Dick Cheney, a long-time DACC supporter. Following that presentation, graduates will be announced along with their picture. Officials said they will host a pre-recorded ceremony with most of the elements of the live ceremony including short statements and “a charge to graduates from retiring Executive Vice President of Instruction Dave Kietzmann.” It will be premiered on YouTube on May 22.

Officials said the video will be created using graduate-submitted pictures. Graduates are asked to adhere to the following guidelines for pictures:

Use a good quality phone or camera to take the picture using the highest quality setting

Dress as you normally would for graduation but without cap and gown

Make sure there is adequate lighting

Hold phone vertically

The picture should be a head and shoulders shot

Graduates are asked to email the picture to mgentrup@dacc.edu. Those are due no later than May 7. You also need to include your full name as it should appear on the program and announced during the video. Officials graduates can confirm the pronunciation of their names by calling the Records office. They can be reached at (217) 443-8797.