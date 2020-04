Tailor Ala Hadye sews protective face masks in her workshop on April 02, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Health District is looking for masks donations to give to essential business employees that interact with the public.

They are looking for hand-sewn masks. A tutorial from the Centers for Disease Control will show you how to make one.