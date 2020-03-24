Crisis Team looks for face masks and other donations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is now taking donations of homemade masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
They will take donations this Thursday and on April 2 and 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru. These can include:
- boxed unused surgical-type masks (including N95 masks)
- clean, handmade, sewn masks (Please use this link for masks with elastic ties and this one for masks with cotton ties. Officials said to put them in Ziploc bags in quantities of 25.)
- unused, wrapped/boxed gowns & exam gloves
- hand sanitizer
- bleach wipes/alcohol wipes
The donations will be taken to Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.