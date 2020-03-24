Crisis Team looks for face masks and other donations

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is now taking donations of homemade masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

They will take donations this Thursday and on April 2 and 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru. These can include:

boxed unused surgical-type masks (including N95 masks)

clean, handmade, sewn masks (Please use this link for masks with elastic ties and this one for masks with cotton ties. Officials said to put them in Ziploc bags in quantities of 25.)

unused, wrapped/boxed gowns & exam gloves

hand sanitizer

bleach wipes/alcohol wipes

The donations will be taken to Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.