COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up around Illinois for Memorial Day weekend travelers

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be set up at various travel centers across the state during Memorial Day weekend.

In a news release, officials with the State of Illinois said, “With the help of Amtrak, Walmart, TravelCenters of America, Wally’s, and Hy-Vee, the state will host vaccination clinics at Union Station and at travel centers in Mt. Vernon, Troy, Effingham, Bloomington, and Pontiac.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) said it is now safe to resume travel and gather with fully-vaccinated friends. This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After an incredibly difficult year, lifesaving vaccines have truly opened the door for a summer of fun and venturing out, which is why Illinois is pulling out all the stops to make accessing these vaccines as easy as stopping for gas,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “With one-shot vaccine stops at Union Station, TravelCenters of America, and along I-55, Memorial Day Weekend travelers will have yet another chance to join the more than 6 million Illinoisans who have gotten vaccinated.”

Vaccination Clinic Dates & Times:

Union Station: Friday, Saturday & Sunday (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Johnson & Johnson vaccine (Available for anyone 18 & older)

TravelCenters of America in downstate Illinois: TA Mt. Vernon, TA Troy, Petro Effingham and TA Bloomington Saturday, May 29 – Tuesday, June 1 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 5 – 8 p.m.) Johnson & Johnson vaccine (Available for anyone 18 & older)

Wally’s & Hy-Vee along I-55, outside of Pontiac: Monday, May 31 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Johnson & Johnson vaccine (Available for anyone 18 & older)



