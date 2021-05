FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — From 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in the Fair Oaks neighborhood.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed.

Those in underserved communities will be able to get the vaccine. Officials said walk-in’s are welcome.