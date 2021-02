CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A mutant strain of COVID-19 is now in Champaign County.

B.1.1.7. or more commonly known as B117, was first detected in the U.K. late last year. The mutation makes the virus more transmissible.

The information was confirmed at Urbana’s City Council meeting Tuesday night, although where the mutant strain was detected was not released.