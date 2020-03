MARIETTA, Ga. (WCIA) — Barb and Jordan May, who got stuck on a cruise ship, said they are on their way home.

The Bloomington couple was on the Grand Princess cruise ship. They have been quarantined at an Air Force base in Georgia for nearly two weeks. Barb said their tests came back negative and their quarantine was lifted.

May said their check-out area was decorated with balloons and everyone wished them well. They are now on their way home in a rental car.