COVID-19
County sees one additional COVID death

Health
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Champaign County, public health officials said Monday.

The county has a cumulative total of 109 cases, although data from the Champaign-Urbana Health District shows health officials report 22 as being “active” with 81 as “recovered.”

The county has also had one additional death — a woman in her 60s who had underlying health issues when she contracted the virus.

In total, the county has had six, COVID-19 related deaths.

