County reports zero new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 cases for Monday.

In a release from the Joint Crisis Communications Team (JCCT), officials said their total is still 107 confirmed cases in Macon County. Of those total cases, 75 are associated with congregate living facilities in the county.

An infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Health department officials are encouraging the community to continue implementing social distance to limit the spread of COVID-19. This means staying home as often as possible. If you do need to go into the community, you are asked to wear a face mask. You should also wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and self-monitor your health.