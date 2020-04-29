County reports two new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department has reported two new COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, officials said there are 110 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

An infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Whether you feel ill or are well, health department officials are asking the community to implement social distancing and take other precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes staying home as often as you can; frequently washing your hands; using a face mask when out in public; and self-monitoring your health.