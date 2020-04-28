County reports three additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health has reported three more positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Department officials said the patients are women in their 40s, 50s and 60s. They said two of the patients are residents in local nursing homes and one is recovering at home in isolation. All three are experiencing mild symptoms.

The county’s total number of cases is seven, but they had four patients recover. As of early Tuesday afternoon, they had two patients waiting for test results.