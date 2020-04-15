County reports ninth COVID-19 case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The ninth case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Vermilion County.

Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday morning a resident in their 70s was tested in Vermilion County for the virus. He added they were not hospitalized.

Between March 31 and April 10, the Vermilion County Health Department reported the following eight cases of COVID-19.

Two residents in their 70s who were not hospitalized.

Four residents in their 30s. One was hospitalized and three were not.

Two residents in their 20s. One was hospitalized and the other was not.

