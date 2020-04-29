County reports new COVID-19 case

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department has announced another active COVID-19 case for DeWitt County.

They said the patient is a 22-year-old healthcare worker who works in Decatur. They said the patient is a close contact of the case reported on Tuesday. Contact tracing is remains active. The patient is following quarantine guidelines specific to healthcare workers.

There have been nine positive cases between the two counties the health department serves. Six have recovered in Piatt County while one has recovered in DeWitt. Health department officials said of the nine total cases between the two counties, five have been healthcare workers.

There are currently four patients waiting on test results in DeWitt County.